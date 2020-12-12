The BOV Premier League will continue its busy schedule this weekend with another blockbuster programme that includes some tasty fixtures between the Premier League front-runners.

One clash that will draw the imagination of the old-timers of Maltese football is the clash between Floriana and Sliema Wanderers who go head to head at the National Stadium tomorrow (kick-off: 6.15pm).

The two Old Firm rivals head into this fixture in contrasting moods as while the Malta champions are brimming with confidence after a commanding 3-0 win over Valletta in their last outing, the Wanderers on the other hand will be looking to bounce back from Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat to Ħamrun Spartans.

Vincenzo Potenza, the Floriana coach, said that he was impressed by the performances of the Blues this season and said that his team will need to be at their best if they are to bag their second successive win.

“The Sliema match is another tough test for us, no doubt,” coach Vincenzo Potenza told the Times of Malta.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta