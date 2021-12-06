Sliema Frank Salt Real Estate completed a major transfer coup when they managed to secure the services of Malta international Dino Zammit, the club announced.

Reports this week had said that Sliema and San Ġiljan were in talks over the transfer of the prolific Zammit and an agreement was finally reached over the weekend.

“Sliema ASC Frank Salt Real Estate are delighted to announce that they have reached an agreement with San Giljan ASC for the signing of Dino Zammit, who will move to the blues on a 5 year deal,” Sliema Frank Salt Real Estate said in a statement.

“Dino Zammit moved to San Giljan from Sirens 8 years ago and has been a mainstay for them since then, always being amongst the top scorers in the Maltese Premier Division, where last year he ended up as top scorer with 52 goals.

