GŻIRA UNITED 1

Jefferson 6

SLIEMA WANDERERS 1

Fernandes 60

GZIRA UNITED: J. Haber-6, G. Bohrer-6, S. Borg-6, N. Muscat-5 (90 C. Gauci), S. Pisani-7, Z. Scerri-5, M. Davis-5, Maxuell-5.5 (79 E. Mbong), T. Espindola-6, Jefferson-6, J. Mendoza-7.

SLIEMA WANDERERS: T. Aquilina-6, C. Flores-4 (46 O. Elouni-6), K. Shaw-7, J. Mintoff-5 (59 D. Vukovic-6), M. Fernandes-6.5 (90 J. Engerer), D. Hola-5.5 (72 E. Agius), V. Berisha-6 (72 R. Kooh Sohna), G. Aquilina-6.5, I. Gui-6, M. Beerman-5, J. Bilek-5.

Referee: Slobodan Petrovic

Yellow cards: Borg, Gui,

BOV Player of the match: Miguel Fernandes (Sliema Wanderers)

Sliema frustrated Gżira United as the Maroons’ winless run continued. They were looking for a massive lift to kick start their season but instead, they drew blank in an opaque display.

The result leaves both sides winless in three games.

Jefferson’s early goal had put Gzira in front, with the forward catching the Sliema defence asleep to race onto Martin Davis’s cross.

