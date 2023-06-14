An application to upgrade a disused fuel station on Sliema’s Tower Road has been suspended for six months to give the applicant more time to submit their operating license.

Michael Attard Services Ltd, was previously given two weeks to submit an operating license issued by the Regulator for Energy & Water Services(REWS), but during the sitting on Wednesday, a representative for the architect said that they were running into “technical issues” with the regulator.

The representative said that neither architect Chris Cachia nor the applicant could be present for the sitting today and had asked for it to be deferred, both because of their absence as well as to give time for the ongoing issue with REWS to be resolved.

However, in a previous sitting the Planning Commission had indicated two reasons for the application to be refused, saying that the proposal went against the fuel stations policy, would generate traffic in a tourist and residential area and runs counter to policies that aim to protect and enhance the character and amenity of urban areas.

Representing objectors, lawyer Claire Bonello expressed confusion as to the delay in presenting operating licenses and that this should have been a pre-requisite before submitting the application and not after.

“I cannot understand why we are waiting for further consultation on the matter when REWS has already made its submissions about this application,” she said

“Either the applicant has a license or he does not.”

PN MP Albert Buttigieg also protested at the suspension of the application when it was proposed, saying that it was the second time objectors had taken the time out of their day to attend a sitting without a conclusion and which left the issue dangling over residents’ heads.

“This decision is taking too long and it is unfair to the people who took time off work to be prepared and present for this hearing,” he said.

“Leaving this decision dangling is creating anxiety for residents who may have to contend with having to live with a petrol station under their homes.”

Planning Commission Chair Stephania Baldacchino decided to suspend the application for six months, during which time the applicant must present their operational license as well as address the reasons for refusal made by the commission during the last hearing on the application.

The application on one of Sliema’s busiest roads seeks to include ancillary facilities to the existing fuel station, as well as upgrade and refurbish the underground fuel tanks of the existing filling station with a total capacity of 60,000 litres of fuel.

Objectors have raised numerous concerns about reviving the fuel station due to its proximity to hotels, bars and residences in the area.