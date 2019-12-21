A fun run is being held on the Sliema promenade tomorrow, with proceeds going towards the Kilimanjaro Challenge Malta.

The Reindeer Run encourages participants to wear a Christmas jumper or funny hat and take on a number of (easy) challenges on the five-kilometre route to earn goodies and treats. Whether it’s a skill (e.g. hop on one leg) or physical effort (e.g. a press up), one can choose to complete or skip through and forfeit their treat.

Hot chocolate, tea and coffee will be served at the start of the race, while mince pies, gingerbread men, Christmas cupcakes and mulled wine will be available at a fully-decked out Pjazza Tigne.

A warm-up by Cynergi will take place at 9am at the Pjazza followed by the start at 9.15am.For more information, visit http://colourmyrun.com/reindeerrun/.