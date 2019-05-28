Outdoor ashtrays have been placed in highly-populated areas of Sliema as part of a campaign to reduce an environmental menace: cigarette butts.

The council posted pictures on their Facebook page announcing the initiative in co-operation with Clean Malta.

Most cigarette butts contain a filter made of cellulose acetate fibre, a type of a bioplastic. This week, new research revealed that they can also damage plant growth.

The announcement prompted a positive reaction with hundreds of likes and comments.

One person wrote: "Good thinking, lets hope they are maintained" while another said, "Well done hopefully everyone should do his / her share for a cleaner Sliema environment."

Others asked for more to be placed around beaches, restaurants and busy streets, to improve the cleanliness of the area.