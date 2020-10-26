Two goals after the break were enough for Sliema Wanderers to cancel a one-goal deficit and defeat Birkirkara 2-1.

The Blues bounced back from the Gudja United defeat to join Ħamrun Spartans, Hibernians and Gżira United on top at 13 points.

Birkirkara, on their part, have succumbed to their fourth defeat in six matches as they lie in 13th place, the top spot of the relegation places, with just 4 points to show.

An early crossbar hit by Sylvano Comvalius was the show of intent by Sliema Wanderers to search for a lead in this game.

However, their game plan was immediately disrupted when Riki Kakinuma was given the marching orders after just 14 minutes of play.

Adding insult to injury for Sliema was Danny Holla’s injury who was replaced by Edmond Agius as coach Andrea Pisanu continued to rotate his plan in this game.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta