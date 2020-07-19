San Ġiljan 6

Sliema 10

(1-4, 2-1 2-2, 1-3)



Sliema struck a psychological blow on the eve of the new Summer league with an emphatic victory in the Enemed Cuo curtain raiser. Sliema produced a super display of powerful waterpolo on Sunday, backed by solid defensive work to outplay San Ġiljan who never lived in the same streets of their opponents in terms of tactics, shooting ability and forceful driving when in possession.

Sliema were off the mark in brisker fashion, taking a 4-1 first session lead against faltering opponents. The Blues struck twice through Liam Galea and Mark Meli with San Ġiljan restricted to shooting hurriedly often, labouring to find an ideal shooting position for Dino and Matthew Zammit.

Ben Plumpton had been hanging on two early fouls but was still in the water. When he found the net in the second session, it was ruled out as he was deemed off side for going inside Sliema’s 2 metre area.

Notwithstanding that San Ġiljan managed to pull back on 3-5 before the change of ends. Matthew Zammit won a penalty that was converted by Andreas Galea before San Ġiljan’s No.6. hit a scorcher.

Nicholas Bugelli in good scoring form and Michael Spiteri Staines had put Sliema back in the driving seat. Before the third session ended, however, Galea scored to keep Dorian Pisani’s team in the match.

The Blues were surviving with four other of their units each on two major fouls after John Brownrigg and Nicholas Bugelli were fouled out in the fourth session.

Yet remained unruffled to administer their lead admirably. Sergio Afric’s side finished on top thanks to successful strikeds by Ben Cachia Spiteri Staines and Jerome Gabarretta.

Earlier, in a pulsating match, Exiles finished third in the Enemed Cup after Sirens were made to chase the score for the most of the way. In the third session, when Matthew Sciberras scored two quick goals for Sirens as Mark Orlovic’s side started to claw their way back into contention.

Nicky Paris converted a cute lob to make 9-8 for Exiles and from then on, they moved another gear and goals from Mark Fenech and Timmy Sullivan gave them 14-10 win. Fenech had been pivotal for Exiles scoring eight goals.

San Ġiljan

J. Tanti, K. Tanti , A. Galea 2 , B. Grech, M. Mannino, M. Zammit 1, B. Plumpton , J.Bonavia , Z. Micallef, Darren Zammit, P. Fava, Dino Zammit 1 , G. Vassallo, M. Ortoleva 2

Sliema

N. Grixti, J. Gabarretta 1 , L. Galea 2, J. Sciberras, M. Meli 2, B. Cachia 1, M. Spiteri Staines 2 , N. Saliba, J. Brownrigg , J. Gambin , Z. Mizzi , N. Bugelli 2, A. Theuma.

Refs Massimo Angileri, Peter Balzan

SIRENS 10

EXILES 14

(2-5, 2-1, 4-3, 2-5)

Exiles

F. Buhagiar, J. Bajada 1, A. Magri, P. Paris, T. Sullivan 2, S. Xerri de Caro, M. Fenech 8, K. Griscti 1, N. Paris 1, A. Cousin, S. Apap

Sirens

G. GaleaCurmi, J. Ciantar, K. Erdogan 2, G. Mellilo 1, J. Zerafa Gregory 1, G. Farrugia, L. Falzon 1, I. Riolo 1, J. Napier, M. Azzopardi 1, M. Sciberras 3, M. Cutajar, G. Sammut

Refs Alex de Raffaele, Ronnie Spiteri