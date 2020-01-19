Sliema, after Mount Xebberas, was probably the geographical area in Malta that underwent the most spectacular changes in the shortest time.
Under the rule of the Knights, and until the mid-Victorian era, the unbuilt countryside looked no different than the most secluded rural areas of the island: uninterrupted expanses of fields, some razzett, the rare, and diminutive, country church, and the very sparse villas of some rich notable for whom privacy had more urgent priority than comfort.
This pictorial series aims at documenting the development of Sliema since the affirmation of photography in Malta, namely, after 1840. It seems that the more consistent first colonisers of that area were the British, and in fact a special ‘colonial’ type of architecture prevailed in the early urbanisation.
Not surprisingly, many Maltese started aping their imperial owners – if the British sought new havens far from crowded cities, so would the colonised.
At first, to the locals, Sliema proved more attractive as a summer getaway – villeġġjatura, but eventually, in parallel with the development of means of transport and communication, the permanent residents prevailed.
All images are from the author’s collection.
(To be continued)