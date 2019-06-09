A man who crashed his car into a stationary concrete mixer truck in Sliema on Saturday morning is in hospital with grievous injuries, the police said in a statement.
The 66-year-old Sliema resident was driving a Toyota Aygo on Tower Road when he collided with the Astra concrete truck at around 11.30am.
A medical team took the man to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he is receiving treatment.
The police said they are investigating further.
