The mayor of Sliema was allegedly attacked after he asked a group of pedestrians to stop relieving themselves in public.

The incident happened on Wednesday when Pillow tried to stop a group of people from urinating on the rocks in one of the locality's bays.

Mario Fava, who heads the Local Councils Association, gave details of the incident.

Fava posted a photo of the PN mayor on social media, showing how a cut beneath his left eye.

In his post, Fava expressed solidarity with Pillow, saying it was unacceptable that councillors and mayors were attacked for trying to keep the public order.

“Those who cannot behave themselves in public have no place being on our streets,” Fava said.

The post includes a photo of another man, however, no explanation is given about his identity or context.

Times of Malta has contacted Pillow for a comment.

In a statement, the Nationalist Party condemned the attack.