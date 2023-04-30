A gaping hole under the promenade between Qui-Si-Sana and the Chalet could prove fatal during the next gregale, the Sliema mayor is warning.

John Pillow on Sunday posted a video warning about rocks beneath the promenade caving in, urging for “immediate action to avoid tragedy”.

John Pillow said the hole extends up to three metres from the railings inwards. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Sliema residents have long expressed concern that the foundations of the promenade in the area might cave in.

They have flagged concern over new buildings and development in the area, and whether risk assessments took into consideration the worrying condition of the rock foundations.

The government recently published a call for proposals from prospective bidders to regenerate the site of the Chalet in Sliema, asking investors for a minimum capital spend of €3.2 million.

The site is currently nothing more than a concrete platform on the rocks jutting out of Għar id-Dud promenade.

Not far from the once iconic dance hall, Pillow is warning of a “dangerous and very worrying situation”.

Rock caving in on the left. Another cave to the right. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

In footage he shot while standing on what’s left of the walkway between Qui Si Sana and The Chalet, he warns the promenade above could give way during the next northeast storm.

“Part of the concrete here has fallen into the sea. Fissures have appeared in the rock, leading to a hole underneath the promenade. Three metres from the railings inwards are empty.”

Is walking on the promenade above safe? Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

He told Times of Malta that he had voiced the council's concerns about this danger not only about this area but also about other parts along the promenade.

"We will take all the necessary measures to safeguard the safety of the many people who walk by that part of the promenade.

"We will be notifying the authorities to help us cordon off the area and see how this can be fixed as soon as possible," he said.

Photo supplied by the Sliema mayor.