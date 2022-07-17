A monument has been unveiled in Sliema in memory of the elderly victims of COVID-19.

The unveiling was made by President George Vella, who paid tribute to the victims and also underscored the hardship which elderly people had to endure at the height of the pandemic.

He urged society to find a way to strengthen its presence in the lives of the elderly.

The monument was set up on the initiative of the Maltese Association of Gerontology and Geriatrics.

President Vella observed how the two figures at the top of the monument are keeping their distance from each other, but they still want to keep in touch through their fingers. “Figuratively, one can also interpret this gesture as a source of intergenerational dialogue and to further raise awareness between the older and younger generations,” the president remarked.

The monument is the work of artist Wallace Falzon and architect David Zahra.