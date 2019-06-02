A man allegedly involved in the violent mugging of an elderly Sliema couple in May, was remanded in custody upon his arraignment on Friday.

Simon Camilleri, a 52-year old unemployed Cospicua resident, was also charged as one of a suspect group of armed robbers involved in a hold-up at a Paola convenience store in April.

The man pleaded not guilty to complicity in armed robbery, unlawful arrest and recidivism.

He was further charged of assaulting and robbing the elderly couple on Sliema on May 18, leaving the 91-year old man with grievous injuries.

Although no bail was requested at the arraignment, defence lawyers Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin requested that any civilian witnesses be summoned without delay.

Back in 2014, the man, said to be “living a life of crime,” was jailed for four years after being convicted for a mugging of two elderly sisters, when he snatched their gold necklaces.

Police Inspectors Fabian Fleri, Lydon Zammit and Oriana Spiteri prosecuted.