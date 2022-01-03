The police have suspended their interrogation of the suspect of Sunday morning's Sliema murder after he was referred to Mount Carmel mental hospital.

The 20-year-old from Żejtun was arrested outside Balluta parish church shortly after the body of the 29-year-old Polish murder victim was found at Independence Gardens.

The man had entered the church and raised a commotion, overturning chairs and making threats, before he was pulled out by some men, who called the police.

In a statement on Monday, the police said the suspect was initially taken to Mater Dei Hospital to be seen by a doctor. He was then referred to Mount Carmel Hospital.

As a result, the interrogation was suspended.

The police also confirmed that the murder victim was Paulina Maria Dembska, who was a language student staying at a Sliema hostel.