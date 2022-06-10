Sliema, Neptunes and Marsaskala picked up the points at the expense of Exiles, Otters and Marsaxlokk respectively as the preliminary round resumed on Friday.

Sliema inflicted a first defeat on neighbours Exiles.

Beto Fernandez’s boys appeared to be in control as they twice distanced themselves by six goals on 9-3 and finished the match with a gap of seven goals.

The Blues took a deserved 4-1 lead by the end of the first quarter with their goals coming from Jerome Gabaretta, Zach Mizzi, Jayden Cutajar and Matthew Mifsud.

Soon after the second restart, Kurt Griscti reduced the arrears before Mark Fenech converted a penalty to make it 5-3.

But that was as far as Exiles could go as Dino Zammit made it 6-3 with a calibrated shot. Then, Mifsud completed his hat-trick and by then the advantage was a gaping six goals.

A goal netted by Griscti in the third session, cut the leeway to 6-4 before the Blues opened a five-goal gap on 11-4. Benji Cachia scored a late brace to complete the rout on 13-5.

