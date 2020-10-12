The BOV Knock-Out semi-final between Sliema Frank Salt Real Estate and Neptunes WPSC, scheduled to be played on Monday evening, could be in doubt after the Blues filed a complaint to the Aquatic Sports Association over their rivals’ behaviour over COVID-19 related events.
The Blues issued a statement whereby they criticised their rivals’ behaviour after the recent stoppage to the waterpolo season which saw a Neptunes player test positive for COVID-19 after their Premier Division play-off final over the Blues.
