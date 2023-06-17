In Saturday’s three-match programme top guns Sliema, Neptunes, and San Giljan kept their winning trend of the big team recording comfortable victories against less-fancied opponents when they secured victories at the expense of Valletta, Otters, and Marsascala respectively.

The first match of the day between Sliema and Valletta was billed as the main attraction. However, it turned out to be a one-sided encounter during which the Blues underlined their superiority by large swatches of impressive play in the opening sessions.

The result had been procured before the change of ends when the Blues led 8-2, later maintained for a final 17-11.

Read the full story on Sportsdesk...