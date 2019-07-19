A dramatic finale in yesterday’s big match of the day sent Sliema into the final and San Ġiljan reeling to finish the season empty-handed.

For San Ġiljan it was a must-win match for them as Sergio Afric’s side went into the match with a psychological advantage having started the best-of-three series with a 1-0 headstart following a change in ASA regulations which rewarded teams finishing above their opponents in the league standings.

A hotly- disputed goal by San Ġiljan brought controversy in a rousing finale which in the end brought satisfaction on the faces of the Sliema players when Michael Spiteri Stained beat the buzzer to give the Blues a 10-9 victory. It was yet another match which left the crowd on tenterhooks.

Sliema made a flying start as they took a 2-0 lead over an edgy San Ġiljan.

The Saints were thwarted by an unyielding Blues rearguard who only succumbed to a Matthew Zammit goal in the dying seconds after Gavril Subotic and Norbert Hoznyansky had scored for the Blues.

The Balluta team were galvanised by that snap goal as they bossed the second quarter with the smart Dino Zammit scoring a hat-trick and Matthew Zammit and Niksa Dobud netting the other goals for San Ġiljan to take a 6-3 lead before the change of ends.

At the start of the third session, Jerome Gabarretta and Zach Mizzi threw a lifeline when reducing the gap to 6-5.

San Ġiljan were messing up most of their chances with Joseph Parnis, the Sliema goalkeeper, denying Dobud from a penalty and this allowed Sliema to draw level with Gabarretta.

At this point, it was touch and go and the scoreline kept fluctuating with Sliema forging ahead on two occasions with Subotic and Hoznyansky before San Ġiljan bounced back each time with Guillermo Molina and Dobud for an exciting last session.

Sixty seconds from the end, Nicholas Bugelli hit the back of the net to put the Blues 9-8 in front.

Dino Zammit despatched the ball in Sliema’s net with seven seconds to go but Afric vented his protests towards the Italian referee Filippo Gomez who granted San Ġiljan a dubious foul in the action leading to the Saints’ equaliser.

But drama was still on the agenda when Spiteri Staines silenced everybody at the National Pool beating the buzzer with the winner three seconds from time.

In the second match, Neptunes coasted through to the final to stay in contention to successfully defend the title they won last season.

There was no question about their superiority as Jovan Popovic’s men were streets ahead.

Neptunes made their intentions clear in opening sessions after establishing a 3-0 platform with Jordan Camilleri, Niki Lanzon and Steven Camilleri scoring the goals.

Sirens tried to stick to their job of making a fight out of it and in the third session, Edward Aquilina and Valentino Gallo reduced the deficit to 3-2. However, Neptunes’ foreign duo – Darko Brguljan and Petar Muslim made it a more familiar scoreline.

The exchanges in the final session were of academic interest despite Sirens’ efforts to make the score more respectable with Christian Presciutti netting twice as Lanzon (2), Brguljan, Muslim and Steven Camilleri gave Neptunes a 10-5 win.

SUMMARIES

SLIEMA 10

SAN ĠILJAN 9

(2-1, 1-5, 3-0, 4-3)

Sliema: J.Parnis, J. Gabarretta 2, G. Subotic 2, J. Sciberras, M. Meli, N. Hoznyansky 3, M. Spiteri Staines 1, L. Galea, B. Cachia, J. Gambin, Z. Mizzi 1, N. Bugelli 1, M. Vassallo.

San Ġiljan: J. Tanti, B, Grech, A. Galea, N. Dobud 2, G. Molina 1, M. Zammit 2, B. Plumpton, K. Dowling, T. Said, Darren Zammit, P. Fava, Dino Zammit 4, Z. Micallef.

Referees: Filippo Gomez, Mario Dalli.

NEPTUNES 10

SIRENS 4

(2-0, 1-0, 2-2, 5-2)

Neptunes: A. Borg Cole, N. Lanzon 2, K. Erdogan, G. Pace, P. Muslim, D. Brguljan 2, S. Camilleri 1, J. Camilleri 1, J. Abela, N. Zammit, J. Muscat, M. Azzopardi, B. Busuttil.

Sirens: N. Grixti, J. Zerafa Gregory, C. Presciutti, P. Privitera, M. Grech, J. Brownrigg, I. Riolo, V. Gallo 1, J. Napier, E. Aquilina, L. Caruana, M. Sciberras, O.Gauci.

Referees: Raffaele Colombo, Stefan Licari.