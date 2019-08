An office block in Sliema was evacuated on Monday morning after a fire broke out inside the building.

Police confirmed that firefighters were attending to the blaze at the Tagliaferro Business Centre in Tower Road.

Eyewitnesses described black smoke coming out of windows on the second floor. According to reports, the building was evacuated as a precaution.

The police and Civil Protection Department could not provide any further information on the fire.

Video filmed by eyewitness George Sulzbeck shows black smoke coming from a window.