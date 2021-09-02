SIRENS 8

SLIEMA 10

(3-4, 1-4, 1-2, 3-0)

Sliema Arkadia are the winners of the 2021 Knock Out competition after they had the better of Sirens Mecca Marin 10-8 in the final at the National Pool on Wednesday.

The match was evenly balanced in the first session but Sliema’s four-goal burst in the second session tilted the match in their favour as Sirens could not wipe away their deficit in the remaining two sessions as the Blues claimed the honours.

The first session turned out to be a seven-goal thriller with Francesca Paolella’s brace and further goals from Karla Camilleri and Andria Friggieri handed Sliema 4-3 lead. For Sirens, Elisa Amato notched two goals with the other coming from Mackenzie Falzon.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta