This was a relegation six-pointer for both Sliema Wanderers and Senglea who have been engaged in a battle to retain their top-flight status.

The make-or-break factor facing Senglea made it incumbent on them to pick up maximum points from yesterday’s match.

With Senglea hoping that victory would at last come their way after Juninho Cabral’s lead, a twist of fortunes saw Sliema netting four goals to turn the tide in their favour and leave the southenders stunned and firmly embedded to the bottom places in the standings.

On the other hand, the win was a timely relief for the Wanderers who have now moved up to tenth place on 24 points, eight clear of second-from-bottom Senglea

The first clear opening fell to Ricardo Almeida who hit from an angle to force Jake Galea into blocking desperately with his foot. Sliema were reprieved but the Reds kept pegging. Soon after, Galea tipped grandly over the bar a header by Cabral.

New Senglea coach Vladan Tomic kept dishing out instructions to his players with his team’s faitful supporters sitting on the edge as the Cottonera side kept their enterprising disposition. On 24 minutes Almeida laid the ball invitingly into the path of Carbal, who, spotting Galea just out of his goal, hit the ball masterfully into the net.

However, Sliema took just under 90 seconds to restore parity.

Arthur Oyama played a short corner out to Alex Satarino who served the unmarked Juan Cruz Gill at the far post and the Argentine defender was only too glad to touch the ball into an empty net.

On cusp of half-time, Sliema were awarded a penalty when Manolito Micallef’s tackle on Juri Cisotti inside the area was judged to be illegal by referee Ishmael Barbara. The official was near enough the action and Senglea’s protests were turned down. Cisotti picked himself up, to fire the ball into the net.

Senglea could have equalised shortly after the break but Wilkson dragged his effort just wide.

Yet there was more to come from Sliema. Claudio Zappa and Federico Vasilchik combined brilliantly to set up Satariano to plant the ball home.

Michele Sansone was introduced in lieu of Mark Scerri and the winger immediately delivered the hard currency, putting the issue beyond doubt after a personal effort.

Andrea Pisanu and his clan had a deeper sigh of relief.