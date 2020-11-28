Sliema Wanderers bounced back from the defeat to Gżira United as they came from behind to beat Lija Athletic 4-1.
Despite going one goal down, the Blues soon regained composure and after levelling matters towards the end of the first half, they dictated matters on the restart, scoring three times to register a comfortable win.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us