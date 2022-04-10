Valletta condemned Sliema Wanderers to playing in the Challenge League next season after defeating them 3-1.

This defeat leaves the Blues anchored at the bottom of the table with just fifteen points from 24 matches.

In fact, after last year’s troubled campaign, this season, the writing was on the wall and despite a number of transfers in the January transfer window and the sacking of coach Andrea Pisanu, the Wanderers failed to change their fortunes and will be playing once again in the second category of local football for the second time in their history.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta