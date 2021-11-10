A man and a woman were saved from the rough seas at Qui-si-Sana on Wednesday in a rescue operation that involved a resident and the police.

Witnesses told Times of Malta the two were dragged out to the sea at around 7pm. Southeast winds have been whipping up strong waves around the east coast since the afternoon.

Sliema resident Shaun Meli, who saw the incident, immediately jumped in and managed to save one of them with the help of the police who held ropes from the former Chalet site.

"Had Meli not jumped in, the man would have died," a witness told Times of Malta.

Passers-by gathered on site and shouted out to the two victims to try to steer away from shore to avoid being injured against the rocks.

The second man has been picked up by an AFM boat in an operation which lasted over 20 minutes.

Video taken by a reader

The police later said the victims were a Chinese man and a woman.

Both were taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

Their condition is not yet known.