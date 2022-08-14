The latest NSO survey has confirmed that Sliema has the highest population density in Malta at 15,167 per square kilometre. The average density for Malta stands at 1,649 persons per square kilometre. The EU’s average is of 109 persons per square kilometre. This does not include the heavy influx of tourists, all year round, in Sliema’s many hotels, hostels and guest houses.

Such a high population density is having its toll on our locality and its residents. Our roads are jammed with traffic most of the time, together with pollution, sewage outflows and littering. The situation is untenable and immediate action is needed.

As Sliema’s deputy mayor, I am inundated with daily requests from our residents to ensure that something is done about this situation.

At the next local council meeting, I am going to put forward a motion asking for the allocation of more funds for Sliema, mostly for the upgrading of its infrastructure and for more frequent cleaning throughout the town.

Currently, funds are allocated in proportion to Sliema’s geographical size. Considering the massive rise in our population, this formula must change to take into consideration Sliema’s high population density.

From an idyllic seaside locality, Sliema witnessed a massive construction boom in the last two decades.

Picturesque townhouses made way for high-rise buildings including apartments, offices, bars, restaurants, hotels, hostels and guest houses. Tourists not only visit our locality but often reside in Sliema during their stay in Malta.

Sliema remains a popular place during the weekends for eating out and for leisure. Traffic congestion, exacerbated further by continuous demolition and construction and because Sliema happens to be situated next door to St Julian’s and Paceville, Malta’s entertainment hub, has become a daily nightmare.

Littering too is a huge problem both within the centre as well as in the outskirts of Sliema. Sewage outflows are a daily occurrence.

Sliema and its robust commercial activity contribute significantly to Malta’s gross domestic product. Its hundreds of commercial outlets and thousands of tourist accommodation venues employ thousands of people. Despite its shortcomings – due to its high population density – Sliema remains an attractive place for Maltese and tourists alike.

This makes our case for urgent attention, financial and otherwise, to our locality a matter of vital importance, not only for Sliema residents but for Malta’s entire economy.

If Sliema’s infrastructure and well-being deteriorates further, it would lose its competitive advantage and the entire tourism industry would stand to lose.

The current situation is unsustainable. Our residents have had enough. They deserve much better.

As Sliema’s deputy mayor, I and my colleagues at the Sliema local council are adamant to stand up for our locality to ensure that action is taken quickly.

We cannot wait and postpone decisions that should have been taken yesterday. The allocation of more funds is an absolute necessity.

Sliema is crying out for better management and upkeep.

Our residents deserve peace of mind and a liveable locality, which Sliema is turning out not to be.

Anton Debono is the deputy mayor of Sliema.