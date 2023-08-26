Residents of Sliema are to hold a protest on Tuesday against a range of issues they say are a threat to their quality of life.

They will be demonstrating against “garbage, e-scooters, and more” in Fond Għadir, according to posters created by the Sliema Residents Association.

“The situation is becoming unbearable,” a spokesperson for the association said.

Residents of the central Malta town and surrounding areas have complained of a rubbish collection crisis, which has led to garbage bags piling up and rat infestations.

A flyer promoting the protest to be held at 7pm on Tuesday at Fond Għadir. Photo: Alejandra Vargas Chacon

The issue of e-scooters badly parked on pavements – a particular danger for older residents – will also be raised during Tuesday’s protest.

“Our quality of life is under threat; garbage, e-scooters and more; be the change you want to see,” a flyer promoting the protest and distributed to Sliema homes and apartment blocks says.

The Sliema Residents Association said that late collection times often mean that some residents take out their garbage early, where it rots in the sun before the 7pm collection time.

Garbage has also been allowed to pile up outside collection bins in the area.

Sliema is also Malta’s most densely populated area, comparing to Paris’ density at 20,000 people per square kilometre and it is a popular base for tourists renting rooms on Airbnb.

“An increase in short let holiday accommodation has exacerbated the problem,” the spokesperson said.

“We have asked the Planning Authority to tell us how many residential units have increased in Sliema but have yet to receive an answer,” the spokesperson added.

On e-scooters, the spokesperson said residents are not against the use of the method of transport but are opposed to how it is managed.

“We are not against e-scooters and we are aware of the role they play in relieving us of cars but there is abuse,” the spokesperson said.

“People park in the middle of the pavement and remove access for people in wheelchairs or who are pushing strollers.”

Tuesday’s 7pm protest will also call out “pigeon overpopulation”, the spokesperson added.

“Everywhere is filled with their droppings. You can’t even dry your clothes outside anymore,” she said.