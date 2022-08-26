A team of six rover scouts from the 1st Sliema Scout Group are well on their way to completing the Explorer Belt in Czechia, a prestigious international scouting award.

The group left off from Prague to walk around 150km to reach the Bohemian Switzerland National Park.

The award aims to push young adults in scouting (aged between 18 and 26) to their physical limits while getting them fully immersed in a foreign culture, particularly one that does not speak English as a first language, meeting people and making new friends along the way.

They chose the waymarked E10 European Long-Distance Path for its natural beauty, with sites like the Chapel of Bones in Melnik and Peklo Valley on route. They will end with a 'via ferrata' (protected climbing route) in the stunning Bohemian Switzerland National Park and seeing some of the impressive natural formations the region has to offer.

Not only are my physical limits being challenged but also my mental ones

Elisa Calleja, who is taking part in this adventure, explained that she took on the challenge of the Explorer Belt to push herself.

“I knew that it would be another step up from what I experienced on the Duke of Edinburgh award. Not only are my physical limits being challenged but also my mental ones; being in a group of people for over two weeks completely takes me out of my comfort zone and pushes me to be more social. At the same time, I am getting to explore a new country, its culture, its people and its nature in an in-depth and immersive way.”

Making the most of the international family of scouting they have been welcomed into numerous scout centres where they could spend a night with basic amenities to refresh for the next day. They have also been using nature to their advantage, foraging for mushrooms and wild fruits to snack on while walking.

Philip Azzopardi, the youngest member of the team, said that the Explorer Belt has given him the opportunity to experience a vastly different culture than that he has previously experienced.

“The experience so far has challenged me both mentally and physically. More importantly, I am enjoying learning the history of the region and taking in the different art and architecture of Czechia.”

They have only four days left to complete the expedition and are currently exploring the city of Ceska Lipa.

One can follow the group's daily updates on Facebook at facebook.com/1stsliemarovercrew.