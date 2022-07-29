Sliema may have had a couple of hiccups so far this year. But as was the case in the Winter League and Enemed Cup, they have a knack of running into form at the right time and their opponents are well aware of the Blues’ potential this season.

On Friday, they annihilated Sirens, a team which have ruffled the heavyweights’ feathers this season in no uncertain manner.

However, Beto Fernandez made the right tactical provisions to demolish the opponents whose steam ran out early in the second session. Sliema’s superiority from the second session was beyond question.

Jerome Gabaretta (three goals) and colleagues had no noose around them as they were able to play with gusto and good effect.

Jamie Gambin profited from some lax marking to put the Blues ahead. A speedy exchange of passes early in the next quarter helped Jayden Cutajar put his team two-up, before Gabaretta started his personal show.

Sirens were in total disarray as Ben Cachia, Kieran Borg, Dino Zammit, Gambin again and Mark Meli inflicted further damage to make it a limpid 11-1 advantage in the last session.

Matthew Sciberras made it a less gaping scoreline with a five-metre throw. But Borg left the Blues 10 goals ahead until Matthias Azzopardi made it a final 12-3.

More details here...