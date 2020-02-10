Sliema Wanderers have parted ways with coach Alfonso Greco, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

“Sliema Wanderers announces that Alfonso Greco is no longer the senior team coach with mutual consent,” the club said in a statement.

“The club would like to thank Coach Greco for his work during his time at Sliema Wanderers and wishes him success for the future."

Greco had been appointed as coach of Sliema Wanderers at the start of the season when he replaced fellow Italian Stefano Macoppi.

However, his third spell at Malta’s most successful club failed to work out as the Wanderers have been struggling for results since the start of the season.

Saturday’s defeat to Gudja United turned out to be fatal for Greco as it left the team languishing at the bottom part of the standings as they are currently 12th in the standings on 17 points.

Sliema president Keith Perry said that the team’s poor run of form had been a crucial factor in the club’s decision.

“We are passing through a very difficult season with the team suffering nine defeats, something that has never happened in our club,” Perry said.

“After the defeat to Gudja United, I sat down with Alfonso Greco and we spoke on the situation and we agreed that it was the best decision that a coaching change was needed.”

The Wanderers have yet to announce who will fill the void left by Greco by media reports said that former Sliema Wanderers midfielder Noel Turner is favourite for the job.

Sliema Wanderers’ next Premier League match is on Saturday against Tarxien Rainbows.