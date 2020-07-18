The 2020 Enemed Cup will be decided today when San Ġiljan TUM Invest and Sliema Frank Salt Real Estate go head to head in this evening’s final at the National Pool (start: 7.15pm).

These two rivals booked their place for today’s showdown in emphatic fashion on Friday when they brushed aside Sirens ASC and Exiles SC respectively in the semi-finals.

San Ġiljan are the prime favourites to lift the title today following a flawless record in the competition so far which has seen them winning all the six matches played to guarantee top spot at the end of the first phase of the competition.

The Saints are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2019 season which has seen them lose their grasp on the league title crown at the expense of Neptunes WPSC.

Dorian Pisani’s men head into today’s final in fine fettle, inspired by the scoring prowess of their lethal duo Matthew Zammit and Dino Zammit, scorers of 12 goals between them in the 18-5 annihilation of Sirens on Friday.

On this form, they will certainly will look a good bet to secure this pre-season competition for a third successive year.

On the other hand, Sliema will be keen to send a clear statement of intent before the start of the 2020 summer championship where they will be hoping they will be among the protagonists for both the Premier Division and the knock-out competition.

On Friday, Sliema produced an eye-catching performance to see off Exiles, in a match which saw them produce a collective display their neighbouring rivals and book a place in today’s final.

A fascinating duel is in prospect today for all waterpolo enthusiasts as they gear up for the start of the 2020 season.