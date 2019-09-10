GŻIRA UNITED 1

Jefferson 29

SLIEMA WANDERERS 1

Cisotti 89

A last-gasp strike by Juri Cisotti earned Sliema Wanderers their first point of the season.

Championship contenders Gżira United who drew with Ħamrun Spartans and Sta Lucia in their first two matches were desperate for their first three points of the campaign were denied at death by the Italian nippy winger.

Inside the second minute, Martin Davis saw his header fly just over the bar. On 13 minutes, Hamed Kone’s well-flighted free-kick cannon off the crossbar.

Sliema began to come more into their own as the first half move on. In an intense spell of pressure, Stanimir Miloskovic’s flying effort whizzed across the face of goal on one occasion, before Sow Seydou forced an instinctive block out of Justin Haber.

On the half hour stroke, a crisp passing move ended with Gianmarco Conti providing the perfect ball for Jefferson to power a low shot into the far corner.

After the break, Alfonso Greco sent on striker Jose Cleangelo Pereira to try and change the direction of the game but for all their attacking efforts, the Wanderers were achieving little.

But Greco’s tactical substitution did the trick when Pereira found Jean Paul Farrugia on the right flank but Justin Haber threw his body in the way only to deflect the ball into the direction of Juri Cisotti for the easiest of the tap-ins.

Gżira United's Jefferson was voted the BOV player of the match.