Sliema Wanderers are set to complete their second major signing of the January transfer window after reaching an agreement to sign Arthur Oyama.

The Brazilian wing back started the season with Gżira United after he moved more fellow Premier League rivals Floriana.

After a bright start to his tenure at the club, Oyama struggled to produce his best form and was informed by the club’s top hierarchy that he could seek pastures new and find a new club for the second part of the season.

The 32-year-old defender has been offered a contract by the Wanderers and personal terms have been agreed, paving the way for the player to complete his move early next week.

Oyama is set to become the second acquisition for coach Alfredo Greco as the Wanderers have already completed the signing of Argentine striker Federico Valsilchik.