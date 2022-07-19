Sliema served notice to their arch-rivals Neptunes that they are out for retribution in Saturday’s derby after they lost against them in the cross-overs.

A slick display from them, back by precision and power, tore into the heart of Birzebbuga with Dino Zammit and Jayden Cutajar playing the scoring tune.

After their 19-3 debacle at the hands of Neptunes, it was thought that the Southseasiders would again find their battling instincts, evident in their victories over Exiles and Sirens.

However, Sliema were a team of superior qualities and these all came to the fore against Birzebbuga. Nicky Grixti between the goalposts returned to top form as the custodian’s superb form was conspicuous from the start.

Birzebbuga’s early lead through Giuseppe Mannino was soon wiped out as Zammit started the scoring spree for Sliema who had a 4-1 lead after the first session.

Pierre Borg’s side could not make any impact and an identical 4-1 scoreline in the Blues’ favour in the next session extended their advantage to 8-2. Liam Galea, Zammit (twice) and Jayden Cutajar (his second) found the net, with Birzebbuga replying through Julian Farrugia.

There was more stringent press from the Blues as the two sides shared six goals. John Brownrigg, Zammit and Cutajar scored for Sliema as Miguel Curmi, Keith Tanti and Christian Mifsud replying for Birzebbuga.

It was time for the Sliema tail-enders in the last session but still they roared for more as they scored five without reply.

