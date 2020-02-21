SIRENS 0

SLIEMA WANDERERS 0

The sharing of spoils is equivalent to the loss of two points in football. Both Sirens and Sliema contrived ‘to drop’ what would have been tangible dividends when they could not go beyond a goalless draw.

With Sliema rooted at the lower half of the standings and fighting to hold on to their top division status, yesterday’s outcome at the National Stadium hardly changed their predicament.

On the other hand, Sirens’ failure to collect maximum spoils may prove problematic in their bid of a top-four finish.

The free-running Juri Cisotti, operating slightly behind strikers Jean Paul Farrugia and Gilmar almost opened the score after 10 minutes. Arthur Oyama, pushing up on the left wing, released the striker but his grounder hit the foot of the post.

Sliema, with their sound midfield play, provided a good plaform for their front-runners and exploited Sirens’ defeciencies at the back with Ryan Grech playing in front of sweeper Raphael constantly on the receiving end.

On 25 minutes, some lovely triangulation down the inside right by Gilmar and Cisotti worked an opening in the box for Jean Paul Farrugia. But the striker lost his balance in front of David Cassar, the Sirens goalkeeper, and the chance went abegging.

But Sirens’ more direct football, tailored for the penetrative running qualities of their striking tandem Flavio Cheveresan and Wellington de Oliveira, seemed to carry more scoring potential than the more studious approach of Sliema.

Wellington’s close range shot was tipped over by Jake Galea, the Sliema goalkeeper. Just before half-time, Cheveresan wriggled his way into the box but his low drive was repelled by Galea.

The exchanges were scrappy after ends were changed.

Sliema should have been in front five minutes after the break but Farrugia somehow failed to make contact with Cisotti’s cross with the goal gaping.

Oyama’s useful work on the left had Cassar rushing out to clear on Gilmar.

The Wanderers kept up their momentum, even if Sirens tried to come out of their shell in positive fashion.

Ten minutes from time, Gilmar flashed a shot from free-kick past the upright giving the impression that ball ended in after brushing the side-netting.

The minutes ticked away with neither side obtaining what would have been a precious win.

Juri Cisotti of Sliema Wanderers was named BOV Player of the match.