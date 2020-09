Sliema Wanderers and Sirens gave life to a fascinating duel that, however, failed to produce a goal as the stalemate prevailed at the Centenary Stadium.

Both teams came into the match after a contrasting start to the championship. Sliema beat Hibernians 3-1 while Sirens suffered a 5-1 defeat to ─Žamrun Spartans.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta