Sliema’s foreign duo Norbert Hoznyansky and Gavril Subotic played a key role yesterday to brush aside newcomers Marsaxlokk.

Subotic found the opponents’ net five times while Hoznyansky shadowed Marsaxlokk’s main threat Ivan Nagaev to the point that the latter was unable to find the net with the usual frequency with the Russian ace having the meagre consolation to put his name on the scoresheet just once.

Shot efficiency which surfaced in the first session was the winning card for Sergio Afric’s side as Jerome Gabarretta netted an opportunistic goal as Hoznyansky and Nicholas Bugelli hit the net from long-range.

Sliema took a 4-2 advantage in the opening session after which it was tit-for-tat as both teams annulled each other’s efforts when they shared eight goals in session two.

When ends were changed it was Gavril Subotic, who started to make the difference as the Serbian scored a well-taken goal in the third session to enable Sliema pull away on 14-8.

That left Marsaxlokk with a mountain to climb, instead they kept sinking under the shots of Subotic who added another two as Jerome Gabarretta helped himself to a hat-trick in the last session for a total of four goals.

Eyeing the second spot in the table, Sirens produced a strong performance to tore to shreds a weak Exiles.

The spoils were duly secured yesterday, as Sasko Popovski’s team held sway throughout after laying a thick 4-0 base at the end of the first session.

Exiles partially halted the slide when finishing on the winning side of a 4-2 second session scoreline.

But there was little doubt to the outcome as Sirens’ superiority was translated into more goals in another high-scoring third session with Christian Presciutti and Valentino Gallo scoring two fine goals to stretch their lead further more.

It was also free-wheeling in the fourth as Presciutti kept playing the tune to reach a hat-trick to leave Exiles stunned.

Earlier, Valletta returned to winning ways to beat their rivals Birżebbuġia and take sole leadership in the lower division.

It was Valletta’s first success under their new coach Joe Sciortino, whose game plan of flexible zone marking backed by a dour rearguard in front of Ryan Sciortino frustrated Birżebbuġa time and again.

Nevertheless, it was a close contest with the capital club the better starters when taking a 5-3 lead in the opening session.

This free-scoring match was definitely resolved in the opening sessions, with Valletta taking a 9-7 advantage before change of ends.

Valletta appeared to have an edge and maintained the trend until the end to take 18-14 victory.

Their striking force led by seven-goal Dmitri Kholod followed Sasa Misic with three goals, was complimented by all-round collective play.

Summaries

Valletta 18

Birżebbugia 14

(5-3, 4-4, 5-4, 4-3)

Valletta: R.Sciortino, J Spiteri Staines 1, A. Agius 1, P. Borg 1, A. Bianchi, R. Mock, M. Zammit 1, M. Mifsud, M. Cordina 2, C. Zammit 1, D. Kholod 7, N. Farrugia, R. Bonnici, S. Misic 4.

Birżebbugia: A. Bugeja, M. Borg, N. Cassar, D. Pace Lupi 1. C. Mifsud, A. Petkovic 4, S. Vassallo, D. Cutajar 2, J. Bajada 1, M. Cutajar 2, A. Goreta 2, M. Ortoleva 2, J. Cremona.

Refs: Neville Mercieca, Marco Piano.

Sirens 18

Exiles 12

(4-0, 2-4, 6-4, 6-4)

Sirens: N. Grixti, J Zerafa Gregory 2, C. Presciutti 4, P. Privitera 1, M. Grech, J. Brownrigg 1, I. Riolo 2, V. Gallo 2, J. Napier, E. Aquilina 4, L. Caruana 2, M. Sciberras, G. Galea Curmi.

Exiles: M. Castillo, A. Magri, M. Jelaca 5, T. Sullivan 1, S. Xerri de Caro, M. Fenech, K. Griscti, M. Vukicevic 4, A. Cousin 1, N. Paris, P. Paris, M. Martin.

Refs: Peter Balzan, Federico Braghini.

Sliema 19

Marsaxlokk 9

(4-2, 4-4, 6-2, 5-1)

Sliema: J. Parnis, J. Gabarretta 4, G. Subotic 5, J. Sciberras, M. Meli, N. Hoznyansky 4, M. Spiteri Staines 2, L. Galea, B. Cachia, J. Gambin, Z. Mizzi, N. Bugelli 4, M. Vassallo.

Marsaxlokk: R. Coleiro, J. Rizzo Naudi, L. Calleja, M. Martellacci, T. Agius 1, J Galea, A. Vlahovic 3, I. Nagaev 2, S. Micallef 2, R. Scerri, L. Saliba, O. Zammit, F. Buhagiar, K. Galea 1.

Refs: Massimo Angileri, Marco Piano.