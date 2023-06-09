The BOV National League got underway on Friday evening with the opening matches from the preliminary round at the National Pool as Sirens won the top match of the evening. Yet it was Marsaxlokk who sprung the first shock to hold Marsascala 10-10. Sliema put their President’s Cup defeat behind them to chalk up the first win.

The Blues put their defeat against San Giljan when easing their way to a 13-7 win against Otters.

Sliema, handicapped by the unavailability of Serbian Andrija Prlainovic, were still a superior side, especially in the phase of execution.

In this respect, Dimitri Kholod stood out with four goals to his credit.

The outcome may have never been in doubt despite Otters’ efforts to keep fighting till the end, particularly through Jovan Saric who scored four goals.

