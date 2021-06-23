Alex Satariano could be set to continue his career in Italy as the Malta striker was expected to undergo a medical and could be set to join Serie B side Frosinone, the Times of Malta can reveal.

The 19-year-old forward has emerged as one of Malta’s brightest prospects last season with Sliema Wanderers where he made 16 appearances with the Blues in the Premier League, scoring six goals.

His form has convinced Malta national teams head coach Devis Mangia to give him his competitive international debut and he starred in the UEFA Nations League campaign and also in Malta’s World Cup qualifiers last March.

