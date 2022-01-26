Holders Neptunes succumbed to a surprise 9-5 defeat against a well-drilled Sliema in the principle encounter of the Enemed Cup semi-finals.

Sliema will now meet San Ġiljan in Saturday’s final after the Saints’ experience and shooting power was on the side of Dorian Pisani’s side as the deficiencies of Exiles were starkly exposed from the very beginning.

