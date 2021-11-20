SLIEMA WANDERERS 2

Vukovic 48 Holla 85

VALLETTA 1

Sala 12

SLIEMA WANDERERS

D. Cassar-6.5; K. Shaw-6.5, G. Aquilina-6.5 (90 O. Elouni), I, Gui-6.5, E. Agius-6.5 (60 D. Holla-6.5), J. Engerer-6 (83 J. Farrugia), Y. Uchida-6 (83 J. Morales), M. Beerman-6.5, J. Bliek-6, D. Vukovic-7, V. Berisha-5 (90 H. Warsama).

VALLETTA

A. Guarnone-6; J. Borg-5; R. Camilleri-6; T. Caruana-6; J. Arthur-6 (82 M. Sansone); H. Dilaver-5; S. Dimech-6 (62 R. Muscat); I. Curjuric-6; E. Sala-6 (68 C. Prado); M. Fontanella-6; K. Tulimieri-6 (82 L. Campos).

Referee Alex Johnson.

Yellow cards Arthur, Agius, Aquilina, Borg, Berisha, Tulimieri, Bliek, Camilleri.

BOV Player of the match: Dujan Vukovic (Sliema Wanderers).

Sliema Wanderers bagged their first league win of the season when they came from behind to stun Valletta at the National Stadium.

The Blues looked destined for another defeat when Valletta drew first blood in the opening 45 minutes.

However, Sliema looked brighter in the second half and their immediate leveller propelled them towards the victory which came courtesy of a sublime free-kick by former Groningen midfielder Danny Holla.

Sliema have now moved off the bottom of the table with seven points whereas Valletta missed the chance to edge closer to pacesetters Hibernians and Birkirkara.

