Sliema surprised a vulnerable Neptunes side, who sorely felt the absence of Filip Filipovic, as the Blues boosted their hopes of putting themselves back in contention for the Premier Division title this season.

Never mind the absence of this important cog in the Neptunes team but Dorian Pisani’s side were a pale shadow of the team that salvaged the game against San Ġiljan a few days ago.

Snuffing the Reds’ ineffective attack, Sliema made their opponents eat humble pie when they went into the fourth session with an unexpectedly comfortable 9-4 scoreline. It was only in the last session that the Reds woke up to their responsibilities to make the final result more respectable.

