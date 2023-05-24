Sliema, St Julian's and Naxxar have topped the Malta rich list for 2021, judging by tax declarations filed by their residents in 2021.

A total of 4,900 people declared an income of more than €100,000 a year in 2021, according to Finance Minister Clyde Caruana.

Sliema was the locality where most of them lived, with 526 individuals declaring income of more than six figures.

Swieqi, with 354 residents and Naxxar with 330 individuals were next on the list.

By contrast, there were just two people who declared €100,000 or more as income in Senglea and Għasri that year.

Caruana provided the data in response to a parliamentary question asked by Nationalist MP Jerome Caruana Cilia. In his reply, Caruana said that according to information from the Tax Commissioner’s Office, there were 4,900 individuals who have a registered address in Malta or Gozo and who have declared this income for the year 2021.

In a separate question, Caruana Cilia also requested information regarding the profit made by businesses in 2021.

The minister indicated that a total of 1,139 businesses reported a profit before tax of more than €100,000, 308 businesses reported a profit of more than €500,000, while 546 businesses reported a profit before tax of more than €1 million.