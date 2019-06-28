Updated 2.44pm

A 45-year-old man from Sliema was hospitalised on Sunday after finding himself in difficulty while swimming because of high waves.

The police said the man was swimming at a bay close to Tower Road in Sliema at 9am.

He was helped ashore by people on site and an ambulance transferred him to Mater Dei Hospital.

Doctors initially said that the man had been critically injured, but on Sunday afternoon sources said that his condition had improved and that his life was no longer in danger.

The police are investigating and an inquiry is being held.