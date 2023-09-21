Twenty swimmers from the Sliema Aquatic Sports Club, ASC BMIT Swimming led by Head Coach Francesca Paolella and Associate Head Coach Jeffrey Galeam have just completed a two-week intensive training camp in Lignano, Italy.

A crucial part of their training, a pre-season swim camp provided an opportunity for swimmers to put in a higher workload than their usual one.

“It pushes our athletes past their comfort zone and gives them insight into the life of a professional athlete,” said Paolella, and “shows them the dedication it takes to take their training to the next level.”

The coaches praised the great team spirit shown throughout the trip with lots of memories made and “hopefully a good foundation of training to carry us through the season.”

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com