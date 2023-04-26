The 30th Easter International Swimming Competition proved successful for Sliema BMIT ASC as they placed first in the overall team medal rankings while breaking numerous meet records. The Local Swimming Club has dominated the Maltese swimming scene for the past five years.

The Easter Meet competition, organised by the ASA of Malta, is an annual event attracting international swimmers.

This year, 17 swimming clubs participated, making it one of the largest local competitions in recent years. Clubs from Germany, Italy and Poland were in full attendance.

The Sliema ASC swimmers, led by head coach Francesca Paollela, managed to tally 77 medals, including 32 gold medals, bringing overall success to the club, as Sliema ASC topped the club rankings in medal winnings.

