A police raid in Amery Street, Sliema has busted a suspected drug trafficking ring, with four people being taken into custody.

Police swooped down on the apartment at Tuesday evening, and arrested two men and two women, all Maltese nationals.

Sachets of white powder believed to be cocaine and heroin were ready for sale, while and other paraphernalia were also found there.

A magisterial inquiry is under way. The police said the four would probably be arraigned in court in the near future.