Sliema Wanderers are set to complete their first major transfer of the window transfer window after reaching an agreement to sign Argentine striker Federico Vasilchik.

The Blues have endured a difficult start to the 2019-20 season, with the team hovering in the bottom half of the standings for much of the opening three months of the campaign.

But in the last month, the team have shown remarkable progress under coach Alfonso Greco and are hopeful to bring in a couple of additions next month that will help them move up the standings.

Sliema, who are currently sharing ninth spot in the standings with Gudja United on 14 points, are looking to strengthen their forward line after they decided to part ways with Senegal forward Seydou Sow.

The 26-year-old Sow joined the Blues at the start of the season, but failed to establish himself in the team, managing only eight appearances with the Blues, with his only goal coming in a 2-1 win over Tarxien Rainbows in September.

The Wanderers are now hopeful that Vasilchik will provide much-needed fire-power to a team who managed to score only 15 goals in 13 matches so far.

The 27-year-old Vasilchik started the season at Argentine club Nueva Chicago but will now continue the campaign in Malta once his registration papers are filed at the MFA offices when the transfer window re-opens on January 2.

Sliema have also decided to part ways with Colombian left-back Robert Carvajal, who only collected four appearances with the club, and are also ready to listen to offers for striker Frank Temile who has fallen out of favour with coach Greco.