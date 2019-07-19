Objections are growing to turn a historic Sliema townhouse into a towering guesthouse.

The proposal, filed by applicant Michael Cassar Torreggiani, is to demolish the house in Amery Street, retaining the façade and rebuild it, including the excavation of a basement level and the construction of three levels and a receded floor.

The Sliema Heritage Society was one of those which strongly objected to the proposal to turn the “fine townhouse” considered by architecture students as one of architect Alberto Laferla’s finest creations in Amery Street. It is also located close to where he once lived.

“It must be preserved as a townhouse and its façade not mutilated as is being proposed to accommodate a garage entrance. Internally there are other elements like the spiral staircase which ought to be preserved,” the society said.

Amery Street is considered as one of the remaining best preserved streets in Sliema and boasts some of the country’s finest residential architecture, with a number of them being even scheduled.

The townhouse, ‘Lisieux’, deserves to be Grade 2 listed, the Sliema Heritage Society told the Planning Authority in its objection.

The proposed guesthouse.

Submitted by architect Nicholas Samut-Tagliaferro, PA5872/19 includes plans for a dining area as an amenity to the proposed guesthouse. The Malta Tourism Authority said the applicant had not applied for a licence to operate a guesthouse. It added that according to the Tourism Act, the development permit cannot be approved unless the applicant is first in receipt of a Tourism Compliance Certification.

Enemalta Corporation also asked for more information from the architect, in the form of an electrical load breakdown endorsed by an electrical engineer. The Planning Authority has yet to receive feedback from the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage. Interested parties have until September 16 to file their objections.