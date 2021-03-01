Townsquare Sliema’s planning application for a lifestyle business hotel in a building previously earmarked for office space adjacent to the main tower has been validated by the Planning Authority.

Townsquare had announced last year that it was seeking a change of use for the building which will now comprise three additional floors 'in line with policies governing tourist establishments'.

The proposed 113-room hotel will overlook the main piazza and the restored Villa Drago and its gardens. Amenities will include a wellness centre and conference facilities, restaurants and cafes, meeting spaces, and a rooftop pool garden, together with an indoor pool and gym.

The developers said their research had revealed a demand for a business hotel to complement Townsquare’s living, retail, food and workspaces.

The footprint of the project’s built-up area will remain untouched as will the public spaces which include open-air avenues, gardens and a piazza making Townsquare the largest pedestrian zone in Sliema’s town centre.

The four-star hotel’s lead architect is Martin Xuereb & Associates while the façade is designed by One Works of Milan.